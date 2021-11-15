Researchers Uncover Serious Flaws Within DRAM Chips

ETH Zurich reports that researchers from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and Qualcomm Technologies found flaws within DRAM chips. The article I’m linking to is more of an announcement; ETH Zurich tells me the full results will be presented at IEEE in 2022.
It means that by repeatedly activating – or “hammering” – a memory row (the “aggressor”), an attacker can induce bit errors in a neighbouring row, also called the “victim” row. That bit error can then, in principle, be exploited to gain access to restricted areas inside the computer system – without relying on any software vulnerability.
