SETI Finds 72 Mysterious Signals from 3 Billion Light Years Away

Scientists from SETI have found 72 mysterious signals from a galaxy 3 billion light years away. They did this by using AI to examine 400 terabytes of data.

The signals they spotted – fast radio bursts (FRBs) – are bright and quick pulses which were first discovered in 2007 and are believed to come from distant galaxies, although it is not yet know what causes them. The nature of the object emitting them is unknown. There are many theories, including that they could be the signatures of technology developed by extraterrestrial intelligent life.

Aliens are possible, but not probable. More likely candidates for these signals include pulsars, quasars, and maybe even black holes or neutron stars.

