Should Apple Offer Discounts to Those With Disabilities?

Apple offers a variety of discounts – to veterans, to students, to government workers. However, as a reader highlighted to iMore, it does not offer such discounts to those with disabilities, despite the number of excellent accessibility features baked into Apple products. It’s a really interesting discussion, and the letter is very much worth reading.

I have tried everything else, which is to say Android and Windows. They are not the same. They do not work together seamlessly. They are not simple. They are not intuitive. They are not thoughtful. They do not have the built-in features I need. They do not have the third-party apps I need. They do not have Apple’s commitment to security. They do not have Apple’s commitment to privacy. They do not have Apple’s commitment to quality. They do not work with my brain… Accessibility features benefit everyone. It is disheartening when those features are not affordable to those who need it the most. Apple should extend discount pricing to all people with disabilities. Today.

