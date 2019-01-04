We have a deal on the Shuttercase, a case for your iPhone designed to make it easier to take photographs. It has a physical button for snapping photos, and it has a 3,000mAh battery built into it that is placed to let you hold your iPhone like you’d hold a SLR/DSLR camera. It’s $49.99 through our deal, but coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at checkout takes off 19%, bringing it down to $40.49. I’m linking to the black model designed for iPhone X/XS, but there are white and red options, as well as black model for iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus.

Check It Out: Hold Your iPhone Like a Camera with Shuttercase: $40.49