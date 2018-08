We have a deal today on one of my favorite games: Sid Meier’s Civilization VI! This is a turn-based strategy/sim game where you guide your civilization from a city-state to the dominant power on Earth. The deal is for Civ VI on Mac or Linux on the Steam platform. It’s $23.99 through us. Check out the trailer.

