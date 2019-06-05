Sign in With Apple Should Be Above Other Options, Say Guidelines

Apple wants developers to make its new Sign In with Apple feature more prominent that rival sign-in options. MacRumors reported on the change to the company’s Human Interface Guidelines.

One detail in Apple’s updated Human Interface Guidelines is raising eyebrows – Apple is asking developers to position its Sign In With Apple button more prominently by putting it above all other rival sign-in options. The guidelines are regarded as suggestions about how developers should build their apps, rather than mandatory requirements. Even so, many developers believe that following the guidelines give their apps the best chance of passing Apple’s approval process. Curiously, Apple is also asking developers to place its Sign In with Apple button above other options on websites, an area over which it wields no review power.

