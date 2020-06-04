Private Messenger ‘Signal’ Now Automatically Blurs Faces

Private messenger app Signal added a feature that lets it automatically blur faces in your images.

Thousands of people are protesting against police brutality and to support the Black Lives Matters cause. If you are a part of the protests, you might post photos of the demonstration around you on social media or send them to your friends — and that’s not entirely safe, because it could help identify people there and put them in danger.

A great feature. I’ve been trying to create a shortcut that can obfuscate faces.

  1. JBSlough

    They need to open this up for all apps like this. It be a great option on all messaging apps.

