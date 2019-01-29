Silicon Valley Needs Abusability Testing

Andy Greenberg writes that security isn’t enough for Silicon Valley. Companies should also adopt abusability testing.

It’s time for Silicon Valley companies to take the potential for unintended, malicious use of a product as seriously as they take its security. From Russian disinformation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to YouTube extremism to drones grounding air traffic, Soltani argues that tech companies need to think not just in terms of protecting their own users, but what Soltani calls abusability: the possibility that users could exploit their tech to harm others, or the world.

In my cynical opinion, companies don’t care about whether their products could cause social harm. It’s all about money.

