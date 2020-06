We have a deal on the Sinji Borescope, a flexible inspection camera designed to provide a quick and easy overview of hard to reach areas. It comes with a 2-meter cable and 6 adjustable LEDs for lighting your view. It also comes with a hook and magnet for retrieving objects. It’s $29.95 through our deal.

Check It Out: Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for iPhone and Android: $29.95