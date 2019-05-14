Sir Nick Clegg: Breaking up Facebook Won’t Solve Problems

Recently appointed Facebook executive Sir Nick Clegg gave his first media interview in his new role Sunday. He told Brian Stelter on CNN’s Reliable Sources that the problems facing Facebook “won’t suddenly evaporate” if it is broken up. The social network’s co-founder Chris Hughes made such a suggestion last week.

Chopping a great American success story into bits” won’t stop foreign election interference or “poison” spreading online, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs and communications, told CNN Business’ Brian Stelter Sunday in his first US television interview since he joined the company last year. “We need to do more,” Clegg, the former UK deputy prime minister, said on “Reliable Sources.” But those problems “won’t suddenly evaporate. There will still be Russian trolls.”

