Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the founder of the world wide web, is auctioning the source code as an NFT. The move is not without controversy, BBC News reported.

Some have expressed surprise at the news given that Sir Tim famously refused to patent his invention. The sale is being handled by Sotheby’s auction house, and the money made will be put towards causes chosen by Sir Tim and his wife, Sotheby’s said. Sir Tim invented the world wide web – the main modern way we use the internet – in 1989. He proposed a way of linking together different pieces of information stored on the early internet through hyperlinks, and built the first web browser and web server.

Check It Out: Web Founder Sir Tim Berners-Lee Auctioning Source Code as NFT