The release of iOS 15.2 and watchOS 8.3 brought with it the Apple Music Voice Plan. While I’m still skeptical about why the plan exists, Apple Must has a good list of useful Siri commands if you’re using it.

To start the trial? Just use Siri and say “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” though you can also sign up through the Apple Music app. So, what can it do? You can Play, pause, skip forward and skip back on tracks. You can raise and lower volume. One good trick is to ask Siri how loud it is now, and then reduce it in percentages, such as “Play Music at 35% volume”. Apple Music Voice Plan also lets you access Apple Music’s entire lineup of playlists, including Today’s Hits, R&B Now, danceXL, The Agenda and others. You should be able to check through what’s available in the Apple Music app, though you won’t be able to play anything unless you use Siri.

Check It Out: Some Essential Siri Commands For The Apple Music Voice Plan