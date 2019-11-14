Siri Might be Able to Interpret Your Emotions in The Future

Siri may soon be able to interpret your emotions using facial recognition. That’s according to a new patent, reported on by AppleInsider.
Intelligent software agents can perform actions on behalf of a user,” says Apple in US Patent Number 20190348037. “Actions can be performed in response to a natural-language user input, such as a sentence spoken by the user. In some circumstances, an action taken by an intelligent software agent may not match the action that the user intended.” “As an example,” it continues, “the face image in the video input… may be analysed to determine whether particular muscles or muscle groups are activated by identifying shapes or motions.” Part of the system entails using facial recognition to identify the user and so provide customized actions such as retrieving that person’s email or playing their personal music playlists.
Charlotte:
This is going to put Apple in somewhat precarious legal position, should this technology become reliably sensitive and specific, although it should be easily are resolved.
The issue will be what to do with accurately detected sad mood that might indicate depression, a risk factor for suicide which remains at alarmingly high rates in high income countries. If Siri detects sad mood reliably for a sustained period, should it recommend that the device owner seek help? Should it, as it might do with a detected fall, call for help? Will this be a service that should/will be consented?
In all probability, any calls for assistance, should that be offered, will be by consent. The mere fact that one’s device can detect a reliable marker for self harm or suicide will raise mixed opinions about what should be done with such data, including whether and whom to notify, based on the age group (eg parents of minor children who remain an under-recognised risk group for severe depression).
As often as I cuss out Siri I think my emotions are well mapped. 😀
Siri is only correct 30% to at most 40% now, can’t wait for it to Interpret our emotions! LOL