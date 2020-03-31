SiriusXM Premier is Free Through May 15

Announced by Howard Stern, Sirius XM is giving people free access to Premier content through May 15, starting today.
Listeners will have free access to more than 300 channels of dynamic programming, featuring the acclaimed The Howard Stern Show , hundreds of exclusive ad-free music channels, and vital news and information sources. SiriusXM is also adding entirely new curated content, and bringing back some beloved music channels by top artists.
And will start charging you after May 15 I would assume. I guess they hope you’ll forget to cancel.
No credit card required. It’s literally free. Download the app and stream.