Announced by Howard Stern, Sirius XM is giving people free access to Premier content through May 15, starting today.

Listeners will have free access to more than 300 channels of dynamic programming, featuring the acclaimed The Howard Stern Show , hundreds of exclusive ad-free music channels, and vital news and information sources. SiriusXM is also adding entirely new curated content, and bringing back some beloved music channels by top artists.

Check It Out: SiriusXM Premier is Free Through May 15