Slack wants audio messsages to be its next feature and it’s currently testing them in beta. It also wants to bring Snapchat-like stories to the platform.

Butterfield said that a feature for leaving audio messages, similar to a function available in messaging apps like Telegram, was available in a beta test. He also said that Slack would soon offer a feature akin to the audio-chat app Clubhouse, which allows users to drop into rooms for conversations without requiring scheduling a meeting or initiating a call.

Check It Out: Stories and Audio Messages are Slack’s Next Goals