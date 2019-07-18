Slope Universal Tablet Stand Holds Any Size iPad: $29.99

We have a deal on the Slope universal tablet stand. This device was designed to look good with Apple devices, and it will support any size iPad, including the large iPad Pro, as well as iPhones and other smartphones. It does so using pads comprised of a special type of nano-foam with thousands of microscopic air pockets across its surface that act like tiny suction cups. Those pads hold the stand to the surface it’s resting on and they hold your device. The unboxing video below shows Slope in action.

