A ‘Smart’ Light Bulb Turns Out to be Ridiculous

John Martellaro

Gizmodo writes:

…if you really want a reminder of just how dumb everything is in 2019, check out this video from GE, which recently went viral on Twitter. GE even had the audacity to call it a “smart” light bulb.

A video from GE demonstrates some really bad design decisions. Really bad.

  1. geoduck

    OMG I am in tears. This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen in ages. We make industrial robots and resetting the firmware on them isn’t this complicated. This is for a bloody light bulb. Looking at this I can’t keep from thinking “Or you could use a regular LED bulb and get off your @$$ when you need the light on or off.” That’s gotta be easier than sending Morse code to your light bulb.

