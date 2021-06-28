Snapchat users on iPhone have started to notice the popular app crashing repeatedly, 9to5 Mac reported. However, a fix is said to be on its way.

The influx of complaints correlates to the release of version 11.34.0.35 of the Snapchat application, which was pushed out less than one day ago. According to many users, the Snapchat application will immediately crash upon being opened, and no fix is currently available. Snapchat acknowledged the issue in a post on Twitter this morning, saying that it is working on a fix that will be released to the App Store soon.

