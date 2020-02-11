Snapchat’s ‘Here For You’ Promotes Mental Health

Snapchat has a new tool called Here For You. Whenever the app detects you’ve searched for topics like “depression” it will present Here For You with mental health content written by experts.

“Sometimes people come in and search for this kind of content, be it anxiety or depression,” says Jen Stout, vice president of global policy at Snap. “Instead of being served up maybe nothing, or meme accounts, or something like that, we’re looking for a healthy alternative to provide young people with tools that would be readily available in the app.”

It’s nice to hear about a company doing something good for a change. It seems like it happens all too rarely.

