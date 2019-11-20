Some Google Stadia is Having Problems

Google Stadia opened up preorders for its subscription gaming service on June 6th. However, The Verge reported that some so-called ‘Founders’ who pre-ordered the service are having issues getting in.

Though Stadia is now live, many buyers are reporting they haven’t received the most crucial piece of the entire Stadia package: the invite email that opens the door to actually let them in. Many on Stadia’s official Discord server are performing what they’re calling a “code check” to let others know whether their codes have been sent, and whether their devices have actually been shipped. Others are reporting the usernames they wanted are already taken.

