Sony Updates Smart TV Software With Bring AirPlay and HomeKit 2 Support

Sony has updated the software on some 2018 and 2019 smart TVs, MacRumors reported. The update brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to these devices.

Earlier this year, Sony announced that ‌AirPlay‌ 2 and ‌HomeKit‌ support would come to some of its mid-range and high-end smart TVs by way of a software update. This Android 9 Pie update makes good on that promise, and also includes Dolby Atmos support. The update is available for the 2018 A9F and Z9F models as well as the 2019 A9G, Z9G, X950G, and X850G (55, 65, 75, 85-inch). TV tech site FlatpanelsHD notes that the 2018 A9F and Z9F models weren’t listed as compatible models in Sony’s original announcement, but they’ve since been included.

