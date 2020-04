We have a deal on a pair of Spark Headphones, earbuds with a cable that glows and pulses to the beat of your music. You can also make the glow be steady, which is useful for being seen, or turn the glow off if you prefer to be a bit more incognito. The headphones have a microphone for calls and noise canceling. They’re $29.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: Enjoy Luminous Light Beating to the Rhythm of Your Favorite Music: $29.99