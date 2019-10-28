Spotify Reaches 113 Million Paid Subscribers

Spotify announced that it reached 113 million paid subscribers around the world, and it’s growing twice as fast as Apple Music.
We continue to feel very good about our competitive position in the market. Relative to Apple, the publicly available data shows that we are adding roughly twice as many subscribers per month as they are. Additionally, we believe that our monthly engagement is roughly 2x as high and our churn is at half the rate.
