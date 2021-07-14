Spotify’s top lawyer, Horacio Gutierrez, is a key player in the monopoly accusations against Apple.
The landscape looks a lot different than it did when Gutierrez first began talking about Apple. His actions “have spawned a lot of the other Apple-related activity across the globe,” says Thomas Vinje, who’s worked with Gutierrez on antitrust issues in Europe. “It’s a snowball Spotify got rolling.”
Image credit: Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
