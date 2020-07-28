Spotify Premium Lets Users Host Six-Person Listening Party

Spotify Premium users can listen to the same playlist or podcast simultaneously with friends and family, wherever they are. The company announced the next beta of its Group Session tool on Tuesday.

In our latest innovation, we’re taking Group Session one step further with brand-new functionality that allows Spotify Premium users around the world to tune into the same playlist or podcast simultaneously. So no matter the distance—whether six feet apart or a thousand miles away—you and the members of your squad can now each listen to the same content at the same time on your own devices (as well as control playback). Groups of two to five people can use this feature at once by sharing a “join” link via messaging apps or social media with each other.