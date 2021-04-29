It’s not just Apple Music and Podcasts that are getting an upgrade. Spotify too announced some upgrades for both its iOS and Android apps, with the rollout starting Thursday.

Starting today, we are rolling out a new version of Your Library to all Spotify mobile users. Now, you’ll have a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster. Your Library’s updated design and added features will enable you to spend less time looking for content and organizing your collection, and more time rediscovering the music and podcasts you’ve loved over the years. And as always, keep adding even more content for a library that grows alongside you into the future. The new Your Library is packed with a new layout and features that make browsing your music and podcast collection easier than ever.

