Not content with music and podcasts, Spotify could be getting into game shows and reality TV.. Music Business Worldwide reported on an intriguing job advert for a Reality Formats Lead it unearthed.

MBW has spotted a job ad for a Los Angeles-based Reality Formats Lead at Spotify, who will oversee the company’s exclusive content strategy within the ‘Reality’ category… One of the most interesting parts of the job description, however, is this: The Reality Formats Lead’s remit will include “shopping fully realized IP to television networks while leveraging existing and new relationships with talent and premium networks.” This suggests that not only does Spotify want to create and publish original audio content in this category, it wants to create original entertainment content for television.

Check It Out: Spotify: The Game Show Could be on the Way