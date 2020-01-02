Star Wars Shows on Disney+ May Become Movies

For those enjoying The Mandolorian on Disney+, there may be good news. Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted that it could be expanded into a movie, SlashFilm reported.

When asked by The Star Wars Show (via Inside the Magic) if TV was going to be a major part of the franchise moving forward, Iger replied in the affirmative, echoing comments he’s made before. But hit TV shows like The Mandalorian likely won’t be contained to the small screen for long. “I don’t look at it as just television, I look at it as an extension of Star Wars storytelling. What Disney+ has given us the ability to do is to do just that, is to bring Star Wars to people in new ways, and to bring new Star Wars to people. It’s not the same places or the same characters. Just look at Mandalorian. While, obviously, there’s a lot shared, there’s a lot that’s really fresh, and I love that.

