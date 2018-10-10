Popular game Stardew Valley is coming soon to iOS. It will arrive in the App Store on October 24. The app is being developed by London-based studio The Secret Police.

Chucklefish has been handling the business and marketing side of things. While the game will launch first on the iOS App Store, The Secret Police are currently working on finishing up the Android version, and I hope to give you more news about an exact launch date soon.

It will be available for US$7.99.

Check It Out: Stardew Valley Coming to iOS