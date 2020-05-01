SteamVR Drops Support for Mac Customers

Andrew Orr

Steam announced today that SteamVR is dropping support for macOS so the team can focus on Windows and Linux.

We recommend that macOS users continue to opt into the SteamVR [macos]branches for access to legacy builds.

Users can opt into a branch by right-clicking on SteamVR in Steam, and selecting Properties… -> Betas.

SteamVR first came to the Mac in 2017 when Apple added support for external GPUs. They’re most likely reacting to a lack of interest on the part of users and a lack of commitment on Apple’s part.

