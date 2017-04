We have a deal on Fuse Chicken’s Titan Lightning cable. Titan is wrapped in two layers of steel, and Fuse Chicken pitches Titan as, “The toughest cables on Earth.” We have a deal on a 1.5-meter (just under 5-feet) Titan cable in Black, Gold, or Rose Gold, for $29.99.

