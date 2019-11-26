A Macintosh floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs is up for auction with an estimated value of US$7,500.

Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, “steve jobs.” In fine condition, with slight brushing to the ink. A hugely desirable format for Jobs’s seldom-seen autograph—known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple’s iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs’s elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history. This item is Pre-Certified!

Check It Out: Floppy Disk Signed by Steve Job Auctioning at $7,500