Steve Jobs Signed ‘Fortune’ Magazine Cover to be Auctioned

A rare copy of Fortune magazine signed by Steve Jobs is set to be auctioned. It will go on sale on July 30 with a minimum bid of $11,000, AppleInsider reported.

The magazine, Fortune’s 9 October 1989 issue, features Steve Jobs on the cover and was published shortly after the launch of his company, NeXT. According to the listing with Nate D. Sanders Auctions, the magazine going up for sale is signed in black ink “To Terry, steve jobs” in a lower-case signature. The recipient of the signature was one of the chauffeurs who drove for Jobs, and asked for the autograph after driving the company chief for several years. Despite the familiarity and length of time working for Jobs, the CEO still called the limousine company to complain about the autograph request.

