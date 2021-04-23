Schematics stolen from Apple supplier Quanta Computer outline plans for future MacBook Pro models, expected later this year. MacRumors took a look and saw that the documents that feature the logic board indicate the return of MagSafe and… EXTRA PORTS.

On the right side of the machine, there’s a visible HDMI port, accompanied by a USB-C/Thunderbolt port and followed by an SD Card reader. The left side features two additional USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and a ‌MagSafe‌ charging slot, for a total of three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports instead of four as we have today… The codename for the Mac is “J316,” which suggests that the logic board that we’ve seen is for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. There’s also a “J314” model that likely correlates to the 14-inch MacBook Pro that Apple is also rumored to be working on. Both machines are expected to feature the new ports, ‌MagSafe‌ charging option, and upgraded Apple silicon chips.

Check It Out: Stolen MacBook Pro Schematics Indicate More Ports and MagSafe’s Return