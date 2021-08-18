Motherboard has published the story of Andrey Shumeyko, a double agent for Apple. He shared his story because he believes Apple took advantage of him.

Shumeyko said he established a relationship with Apple’s anti-leak team—officially called Global Security—after he alerted them of a potential phishing campaign against some Apple Store employees in 2017. Then, in mid-2020, he tried to help Apple investigate one of its worst leaks in recent memory, and became a “mole,” as he put it.