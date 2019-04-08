Two Students Accused of Jamming School Wi-Fi to Avoid Tests

Two high school students in New Jersey successfully jammed their school’s Wi-Fi network in order to avoid taking exams.

Secaucus Schools Superintendent Jennifer Montesano says the school’s Wi-Fi network has been restored and is now fully operational. But she declined further comment. Since much of the school’s curriculum is internet-based, the lack of Wi-Fi connection disrupted the students’ daily assignments.

As Redditor u/AdvancedAdvance quipped: “Although their slowing down the network to unusable speeds will land them in a lot of trouble at school, they can now expect to get full-time, high-paying job offers from AT&T and Verizon.”

