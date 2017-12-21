SunFounder Nano DIY 4-DOF Robot Kit: $42.50

I love today’s deal for a SunFounder Nano DIY 4-DOF Robot Kit. This kit is compatible with the included SunFounder Nano board, or you can use it with an Arduino Nano board. The robot features two legs that you can program to walk, kick, or even dance, which is just too much fun. And, it has an HC-SR04 ultrasonic ranging module, so it can even detect and avoid obstacles intelligently. This kit is $49.99 through our deal, but coupon code GIFTSHOP15 brings the price down to $42.50 at checkout.

