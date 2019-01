Check out the Syncwire UNBREAKcable, an MFi-Certified Lightning cable bend-tested for 30,000 charging cycles. It features a TPE jacket exterior and tinplate-wrapped inner wires. And it’s $12.99 through our deal. We’re pointing to a black model with our link, but the deal listing also has a white model.

Check It Out: This MFi-Certified Cable is Rated for More Than 30,000 Bends: $12.99