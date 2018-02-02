Take Greater Control Over Your Budget with a PocketSmith Subscription: $49.95

We have a deal on a subscription to PocketSmith, a budget and accounts app for the Mac. In addition to synchronizing your income and outflow, PocketSmith will project how those things might look in the future. It has bill scheduling, the ability to break your budget into time periods meaningful to you, and more. A Premium 1 year subscription is $49.95 through our deal. There’s also an option for a Super subscription.

