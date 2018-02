We have a deal on the Takieso Marble Qi Wireless Charger. As the name suggests, it’s a Qi wireless charger for your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, and it’s made of marble. The link is to a deal on a black marble unit, but there’s also a white marble unit available. They’re $69 through us.

Check It Out: Takieso Marble Qi Wireless Charger: $69