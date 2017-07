Keeping your Mac in tip-top shape is easier with utilities like TechTool Pro 9.5, so we’re really glad that’s today’s TMO deal. TTP checks for RAM, processor, video, and motherboard problems, finds and repairs directory issues and corrupt hard drives, undeletes files, duplicates your drives, and more. TechTool Pro 9.5 is regularly priced at $99.99, but is 60% off making it $39.99 with today’s TMO deal.

Check It Out: TechTool Pro 9.5 for Mac: $39.99