Teen Charged with Hacking in to Apple Servers, Stealing Files

A teenager from Melbourne, Australia, has been arrested for hacking in to Apple’s servers, making off with over 90 GB of files, and accessing customer accounts. Apparently the boy developed a system that “worked flawlessly” until he was caught. The Sydney Morning Herald said,

His offending from the age of 16 saw him develop computerised tunnels and online bypassing systems to hide his identity until a raid on his family home uncovered a litany of hacking files and instructions all saved in a folder titled ‘hacky hack hack.’

Aside from the poor life choice of heading down a path of international crime, the boy’s big mistake was bragging online about what he did. Lessons learned: Don’t break federal laws and hack into company servers, and don’t tell anyone if you do.

