Teen Who Hacked Apple Wanted Job There

A teenager from Adelaide, Australia who hacked Apple in 2015 and 2017 did so because he wanted a job there. The first hack happened when the accused was just 13. He was looking to impress Apple with his skills, according to Australian outlet ABC.

The court heard he and another teenager from Melbourne hacked into the technology giant’s mainframe in December 2015 and then again in early 2017 and downloaded internal documents and data. It heard he used his “high level of expertise” in information technology to create false digital credentials which tricked Apple’s server into thinking he was a company employee. His actions were reported to the FBI who contacted the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

