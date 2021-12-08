Telegram Adds DRM Lock for Content in Latest Update

Encrypted chat app Telegram has been updated with new features, including DRM for certain content.
With this update, we’re helping creators protect the content they publish on Telegram and ensure that it is available only for their intended audience.
Group and Channel owners who want to keep their content members-only can restrict message forwarding from their chat, which also prevents screenshots and limits the ability to save media from posts.
