Telmate, owned by Global Tel Link, makes an app for prisoners to send messages and calls to friends and family. It exposed a database of private messages, call logs, and personal information numbers in the tens of millions. Why? The database wasn’t secured with a password.

Comparitech security researcher Bob Diachenko on August 13, 2020 discovered the unsecured database and immediately reported it to Global Tel Link, the company that owns and operates Telmate. The company, to its credit, responded within two hours and secured the database an hour later, but it’s possible that other unauthorized parties accessed it prior to Diachenko’s disclosure.

Check It Out: Prison Phone Service ‘Telmate’ Leaks Data of Inmates