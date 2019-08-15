U.S. Tesla drivers will soon be able to access Spotify directly from their vehicle’s software. Currently, the service is only accessible via Bluetooth. That’s according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk, spotted by Business Insider.

That’s right: Musk says Spotify is “coming” to Tesla cars soon…While Tesla drivers in Europe have enjoyed Spotify support for years now, Tesla has a deal with the internet-radio service Slacker in North America, so drivers in the US and Canada must contend with that service instead.

Check It Out: Tesla Support for Spotify in U.S is ‘Coming’