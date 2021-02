We have a deal on the TEZL 1080P HD Webcam with Privacy Cover. This device features a 1″ x 2.7″ 2MP image sensor and 3.6M lens for 1920x1080p video resolution even in dim light or poor backlighting settings. It also has a built-in microphone with automatic noise reduction. And, there’s the physical privacy cover to prevent the camera from being used. It’s $29.99 through our deal.

