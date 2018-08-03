The Ad-Filled Web Is Now Called the Bullsh*t Web

I first came across this article via Daring Fireball, and it discusses the Bullsh*t Web, a term for the ad-filled web we’re now familiar with.
Take that CNN article, for example. Here’s what it contained when I loaded it:
- Eleven web fonts, totalling 414 KB
- Four stylesheets, totalling 315 KB
- Twenty frames
- Twenty-nine XML HTTP requests, totalling about 500 KB
- Approximately one hundred scripts, totaling several megabytes — though it’s hard to pin down the number and actual size because some of the scripts are “beacons” that load after the page is technically finished downloading.
Ads are necessary to keep things free, but the amount of crap that most modern websites are filled with is unnecessary.
Agreed. The sad fact is that crassly, a lot of the discord we are seeing regarding media of all types these days boils down to nothing more than advertising revenue, the evolution of the old, misguided concept of ‘eyeballs’. Not ethics, conscience, or insight, but ad dollars. It gets my goat when quality independent sites like TMO are near the bottom of the pecking order. For those of us that were there at the dawn of the www, it became a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts the second large corporations, having been spanked by the actual freedom of choice on the web, jumped into the fray. I imagine Sir Tim Berners-Lee weeping.