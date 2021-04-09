Given the success of the iPhone, it is perhaps all too easy to forget quite how groundbreaking the iPod was. In its latest ‘Today in Apple History’ piece, Cult of Mac looks back to the day in 2007 when the 100 millionth iPod was sold, making it the most popular Apple product in history at the time.

By April 2007, Apple had released more than 10 iPod models: five original iPods, two iPod minis, two iPod nano, and two iPod shuffles. The devices spawned an enormous ecosystem of more than 4,000 accessories, from cases to standalone speakers. Plus, upward of 70 percent of cars produced in the United States in 2007 offered iPod connectivity. Along with the success of the iTunes Music Store — the third-biggest music store in the United States at the time — the iPod represented Apple’s ascendancy to the pinnacle of the tech world… “At this historic milestone, we want to thank music lovers everywhere for making iPod such an incredible success,” said Steve Jobs in a statement issued by Apple. “iPod has helped millions of people around the world rekindle their passion for music, and we’re thrilled to be a part of that.”

