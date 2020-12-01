The iPhone 12 is meant to handle most spills and drips. However, CNet wanted to know how water resistant the device really is. So it sent one to the bottom of Lake Tahoe.

The iPhone 12’s IP68 rating means it can survive up to 19.6 feet (6 meters) of water for 30 minutes. This applies to all four iPhone 12 models: the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But we discovered that like its predecessor, Apple’s newest iPhone can handle a great deal more than that. Both of the iPhone 11 models far exceeded the official rating, surviving a 39-foot dive in salt water in Monterey Bay, California. This year we took a brand-new iPhone 12 for a swim in the frigid fresh water of Lake Tahoe, on the other side of the Golden State, to test it out. Teaming up with Mission Robotics, we mounted our iPhone 12 to the company’s underwater drone, Theseus. The drone can go as deep as 984 feet (300 meters) underwater, with the pilot able to see the view from Theseus’ camera, as well as depth and water temperature metrics from a computer on shore.